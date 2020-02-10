Award-winning, multi-platinum recording artist John Rich will host bottle signings of Redneck Riviera Whiskey on Feb. 15 at Costco stores in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Redneck Riviera Whiskey will donate 10 percent of each purchase to Folds of Honor, an organization whose mission is to provide educational and scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members.
Rich's appearances will be as follows:
- 10-11:30 a.m. Costco Lafayette, 201 Meadow Farm Road, Lafayette.
- 1-2:30 p.m. Costco Baton Rouge, 10000 Dawnadele Ave., Baton Rouge.
- 4:30-6 p.m. Costco New Orleans, 3900 Dublin St., New Orleans.
Redneck Riviera, John Rich’s privately held lifestyle brand, celebrates America’s hardworking men and women. Launched in 2014, the brand also produces footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a variety of categories.
Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the opening of a honky-tonk bar in Nashville, Tennessee's famous Lower Broad.
For more information, visit redneckriviera.com and foldsofhonor.org.