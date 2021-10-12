PJ’s Coffee has partnered with Ochsner Health and Ochsner Cancer Institute’s All In Against Cancer initiative to raise funds for medical treatment and new cancer therapies and research.
Through Oct. 31 at participating PJ’s Coffee, customers can donate $1, $3 or $5 at checkout as part of the All in Against Cancer campaign. QR codes linking to the donation fund also will be available in the stores. Those who donate can sign their name or write a personal note on multicolored ribbons with a design that encompasses various cancer types.
The Ochsner Cancer Institute has cared for patients from all 50 states and 28 countries at its comprehensive cancer centers. For details, visit pjscoffee.com.
Villain queens at Boudreaux's
Tickets are on sale for Petite Princess Co.'s second annual "Villain Queens and Halloween" from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 23-24 at Boudreaux's Catering, 2647 Government St.
At this three-course, family-friendly meal event, youngsters can meet the Evil Queen, Maleficent and other popular teen villains.
Children will also enjoy a rotten-to-the-core dance-off, prizes, a “spells and potions” sensory play area with fun concoctions and photo ops and autographs with all of the characters.
Tickets are $55 for adults and $45 for children. Visit petite-princess-company.square.site for more information.
Spirits of Louisiana
Tickets are on sale for the fifth annual Spirits of Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd.
The evening includes tastings and libations from Louisiana distilleries and catering by Heirloom Cuisine. Come dressed as the spirit moves you. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Tickets are $85 at eventbrite.com/e/spirits-of-louisiana-2021-tickets-168598198751.
Food, Farm & Cooking
Tickets are on sale for Red Stick Spice Co.'s Food, Farm & Cooking Tour from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Join owner and chef Anne Milneck along with Lili Courtney for a daylong food and farm adventure that ends in some delectable cooking fun.
The day will begin with hot tea and breakfast breads at Red Stick, 660 Jefferson Highway. Transportation will be via personal vehicles. The tour will include Mushroom Maggie's booth at the Red Stick Farmer's Market, Iverstine Farms and Fullness Farm.
Tickets are $165. Visit redstickspice.com/products/farm-food-cooking-tour for more information.
Mad Hatter's dinner
18 Steak at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel, 777 L'Auberge Ave., is accepting reservations for its Mad Hatter's Spirits Pairing Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26.
The four-course dinner will be paired with cocktails crafted with Sugarfield Spirits. Costumes are encouraged to receive a one-night stay and two tickets to Ghouls' Night Out featuring music by the Molly Ringwalds.
Cost is $95 per person. Call (225) 224-4142 for details.
Music at Thai Kitchen
Thai Kitchen, 4550 Concord Ave., will host live music by 2 Domestic 1 Import at 6 p.m. Oct. 14.
Visit thaikitchenla.com to find out more.
Halloween cookies
Tickets are on sale for a Halloween Cookie Class at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Le Mercantile de Louisiane, 13460 Coursey Blvd.
Tickets are $35. For more information, visit lemercantiledelouisiane.com/products/halloween-cookie-decorating-class.