At White Star: Fete Au Fete out; Mac & Moon in
A gluten-free macaron, desserts and tea vendor will be the latest addition to White Star Market. Mac & Moon is expected to open in the Government Street food hall in early May, White Star owners announced Monday, replacing Fete Au Fete, which closed its booth last week.
This will be the second location for Mac & Moon, which has a spot in New Orleans' Auction House Market food hall. The concept is owned by Kristina Ostrom, who is based in Lafayette and also operates Karmacarons, a macaron and rolled ice cream parlor in that city.
Mac & Moon will feature an array of made-from-scratch macarons, rolled ice cream, bubble teas and milkshakes, and the concept sells teas made by Magnolia Moon Collective, another Lafayette-based business.
"Our concept plays extremely well in the food hall environment," Ostrom said in a statement. "We can easily modify our menus to meet consumer demand, and we run a very efficient operation. I've had my eye on a spot inside White Star since before the food hall opened, so I am extremely excited to now have a presence there."
Fete Au Fete chef and co-owner Micah Martello said the Creole and Cajun food vendor chose to leave the market to focus on other aspects of its business. Fete Au Fete's Baton Rouge food truck is still operating, usually near the corner of Stadium and Tower drives on LSU's campus.
White Star Market is at 4624 Government St. More information about Mac & Moon can be found at facebook.com/macandmoon.
At Perkins overpass: City Pork out; Chow Yum Phat in
City Pork Deli & Charcuterie will be seeking another location with the upcoming closure of its Perkins Road overpass restaurant, which will be occupied in May by Chow Yum Phat, a popular tenant at the White Star Market.
Stephen Hightower, managing partner for City Group Hospitality Co., said he’s actively looking for another location in the Perkins Road neighborhood.
“We’re very confident this is a case of ‘See you soon,’ ” he said. “We’re optimistic we can find a location with better parking that’s more stable.”
Hightower said he decided to close the restaurant at 2363 Hollydale Ave. on April 20 because his lease is up for renewal and there’s “so much uncertainty” about leasing space near the Perkins Road overpass.
The state has plans to widen Interstate 10 from the Mississippi River bridge to the I-10/I-12 split and is looking to buy homes and businesses in the path of the work.
Jordan Ramirez, who co-owns Chow Yum Phat with Vu Le, said the restaurant will take over the space May 1. The goal is to open a second Chow Yum Phat by mid-June and keep the restaurant in White Star Market open, along with its sister restaurant, Yuzu.
Moving into a bigger space means Chow Yum Phat will expand its menu beyond ramen, steamed buns, poke and sushi. The new restaurant will have a full bar, which will allow for drink pairings with meals, Ramirez said.
BouillaBabes battling in World Food Championships
BouillaBabes, the devilish duo of Baton Rouge chefs Jamie Brown and Sydney Harkins, will compete in October at the World Food Championships in Dallas. The team will be completed by Jenn Breithaupt, formerly of Gov't Taco.
The group won a "Golden Ticket" invitation to compete at the food competition when it created and submitted a recipe — a farro and collard green risotto with butter poached shrimp and roasted tomato Beurre blanc — into the World Food Championships' "Taste of America" challenge. They won first place in Louisiana in the seafood category for the dish, which can be seen on Brown's Instagram account (@lilbrownieboo).
Brown, Harkins and Breithaupt will compete in the seafood category at the massive food event. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help fund their trip and can be found by searching "BouillaBabes" on gofundme.com. For more information, go to facebook.com/bouillababes.
In brief
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries is now open at 411 Ben Hur Road. The location is the first in Louisiana for the chain of 1950s-style diners. More information can be found at facebook.com/hwy55batonrouge.
Southern Fried Vegan, a California-based vegan soul food pop-up, will be at Tin Roof Brewing on Saturday, April 20. The menu for "Vegan Brews and BBQ" includes fried chickun, mac and cheeze, beer-cheeze battered Beyond Burgers and jambalaya. More information can be found at facebook.com/southernfriedvegan.
