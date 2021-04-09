Big Jon’s Fast Fries has opened at 3410 Sherwood Forest Blvd.
The new eatery serves up french fries loaded with all kinds of toppings, similar to the poutine served by our Canadian cousins. Among others, there's P'Tater Pork (sweet shredded pork in a mac-and-cheese-style sauce), Pizza (sausage and chopped pepperoni in a fresh veggie sauce) and Taco Chili. The loaded potatoes cost $4.50.
There's also dessert fries — Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Powder Sugar with a choice of toppings.
According to the website, the restaurant was started by Jon Sandon, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran.
"The long-term vision for the business, however, has nothing to do with fries," the site says. "Jon is hopeful that through the business he will be able to start a foundation that would help students throughout the country by training school teachers/administrators how to identify different learning styles in their students. This will help students learn and retain knowledge in a way that our current “one style fits all” public school approach simply cannot."
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. everyday.