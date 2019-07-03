White BBQ Sauce
Makes about 4 cups. Reprinted from “Buttermilk & Bourbon” by Jason Santos. “This is maybe my favorite recipe in this book. … This is the most popular sauce at the restaurant and all of my staff call this ‘crack sauce’ because it is literally good on anything. Use it as a marinade or a BBQ sauce or a salad dressing or a dipping sauce.” — Jason Santos
2 cups mayonnaise
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
2 tablespoons water
4 tablespoons black pepper, coarse grind
2 tablespoons whole grain mustard
3 tablespoons granulated garlic
¼ cup cider vinegar
¼ cup lemon juice
¼ light brown sugar
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon chili pepper
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
Mix together all ingredients. This mixture will keep refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.