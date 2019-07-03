White BBQ Sauce

Makes about 4 cups. Reprinted from “Buttermilk & Bourbon” by Jason Santos. “This is maybe my favorite recipe in this book. … This is the most popular sauce at the restaurant and all of my staff call this ‘crack sauce’ because it is literally good on anything. Use it as a marinade or a BBQ sauce or a salad dressing or a dipping sauce.” — Jason Santos

2 cups mayonnaise

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

2 tablespoons water

4 tablespoons black pepper, coarse grind

2 tablespoons whole grain mustard

3 tablespoons granulated garlic

¼ cup cider vinegar

¼ cup lemon juice

¼ light brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon chili pepper

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Mix together all ingredients. This mixture will keep refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

