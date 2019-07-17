“Better Homes & Gardens Quick Homemade: Fast, Fresh Meals in 30 Minutes” by Meredith Corp., $19.99. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 304-page paperback
Summer may bring more relaxed home schedules, but that doesn’t mean families can forgo preparing good-for-you meals. Anyone interested in dishing up delicious, quick-to-make meals featuring fresh ingredients might want to take a look at a just-published cookbook by Meredith Corp.
“Better Homes & Gardens Quick Homemade: Fast, Fresh Meals in 30 Minutes” offers more than 120 recipes from easy breakfast dishes like Cast-Iron Baked Eggs and Ham and Berry Breakfast Pizzas to vegetarian options like Bulgar Cauliflower Bowls with Olive Dressing and Smashed Chickpea Salad Sandwiches.
In between are chapters featuring recipes for beef, pork and lamb; chicken and turkey; and fish and shellfish.
The recipes are illustrated with full-color photographs of the completed dish.
Some dishes are marked as “instant meal,” for recipes that use a multifunction electric or stove-top pressure cooker; “healthy,” for lower-calorie and lower-fat dishes; or “super quick,” made in 20 minutes or less.
The book opens with tips for organizing and planning hassle-free meals. Among the suggestions: Plan the week’s meals on the weekend and cook extra meat to use in another meal.
“Quick Homemade” is an attractive cookbook with plenty of ideas for tasty meals sure to please everyone in the family.