ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Fig Preserves
Makes 12 pints. Modified family recipe by Teresa B. Day.
32 cups fresh figs with stems attached
24 cups granulated sugar
2 lemons
1. Wash figs under cold water.
2. In a 12-quart stock pot, layer 8 cups of figs then 6 cups of sugar, over and over until all the figs and sugar are in the pot.
3. Cut one lemon into thin slices and add to the pot.
4. Squeeze one lemon, remove seeds and add juice to the pot.
5. On medium heat, cook for 3 hours, stirring or carefully shifting and tilting the pot occasionally. Stir gently so you don’t damage the figs.
6. Once figs are tender and the syrup is a dark caramel color, turn heat off. Allow to sit for 8-12 hours (overnight).
7. Pour figs into hot, sterilized jars and seal.
8. Serve over biscuits or use the syrup on waffles or pancakes. Figs can be used in cakes. Syrup can be used in place of sugar in cakes or in place of honey and sugar in tea.