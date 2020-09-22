To say Mason's Grill is a family restaurant is a bit of an understatement.

Some families are now into a third generation of chowing down at the Jefferson Highway restaurant in Baton Rouge where the parking lot is just about always packed.

"Our customers are like our extended family," said Mike Alfandre, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Shirlee.

"There have been some customers who have named their children Mason," added Shirlee Alfandre.

And that family showed up in force during the state's coronavirus lockdown between March and June, when restaurants were restricted to take-out and curbside orders.

Now that restaurants can seat at 75% capacity, it seems like old times at Mason's.

Almost.

Before the pandemic, take-out orders were only a small part of the restaurant's business. Now, take-out and dine-in orders are about even.

"I think as people's habits change or when they create new habits, these habits stay," said Shirlee Alfandre. "If you develop the habit of just ordering take-out after months and months, you might stick it."

But the Alfandres aren't complaining. Both praise their customers' loyalty.

"We are fortunate to have a loyal customer base, and they stayed loyal during the lockdown," Shirlee Alfandre said. "I think they keep coming back because of good food, good service and feeling very comfortable."

The couple opened Mason's Grill in 2003 after a successful run at the Daily Grind on Sherwood Forest Boulevard. What started out as a coffee shop when the Alfandres bought it in 1998, quickly became a full restaurant.

But the space was too small to accommodate their rapidly growing customer base, so when the 8,000-square-foot building on Jefferson Highway became available, the Alfandres moved and renamed their operation Mason's, which is based on their initials.

"I think what set us apart, in the beginning, was that people came in, and they could talk to Mike," Shirlee Alfandre said. "Mike was cooking their food, so it was a very homey, one-on-one. It's different now, because it is bigger, but in the beginning, that helped us grow."

And, when it comes to family, that doesn't just mean the customers. The Alfandres' two daughters have worked there, as has Shirlee Alfandre's sister.

These days, the Alfandres rely on loyal employees who stuck by them during the pandemic.

"We were lucky on both fronts with a good core group of employees and a good customer base," Shirlee Alfandre said. "We paid (employees) as long as they came in and worked a couple of shifts. We didn't furlough anyone, and we kept everyone on the payroll as long as they came in and worked. We also did things like selling red beans and rice in the parking lot, and we used those funds to pay the employees."

While family and employees are important, it's the food that keeps customers coming back.

Mike Alfandre's weekly hamburger challenge is a favorite. He cooks up two different burgers and whichever gets the most orders is carried over to the next week to face a new challenger. You can find each week's contenders on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Some of these creations are so popular they have become permanent additions to the menu. For example, Mason's Cajun Shrimp Hamburger — a half-pound beef patty stuffed with jalapeño peppers topped by sauteed shrimp, jack cheese and more jalapeños — is not only the restaurant's top hamburger, but it's also the most popular dish on the menu.

Food Network Magazine, in its June/July 2009 issue, called it the best hamburger in Louisiana.

Another favorite is the Banging Shrimp Burger, a half-pound beef patty topped with melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon and fried shrimp tossed in honey-jalapeño wing sauce.

Customers can also build their own burgers and some can get quite creative.

"We've actually had a customer who took our Cajun shrimp burger and added the topping we use for our barbecue burger on top of that and then an egg," Shirlee Alfandre said. "So it was literally the beef patty, the shrimp and the cheese, pulled pork barbecue sauce, cheese and jalapeños with an egg on top. … I was thinking there's no way he was going to eat all of that. But the server said he ate every bite."

Weekend brunch keeps the restaurant filled with diners ordering up such dishes as the Breakfast Burger — a 4-ounce homemade sausage patty topped by American cheese, a fried egg, crispy bacon, a 4-ounce hamburger patty, another slice of cheese and a second fried egg — or Crabmeat Benedict or Grits and Grillades.

Chicken and waffles, however, are the hands-down favorite.

And then there's Mason's award-winning bloody mary, called the Bloody Mason, made with vodka from local distillery Three Roll Estate, along with Mason's created spices.

"We garnish the heck out of it," Shirlee Alfandre said. "You get a whole plate of meat and vegetables in our bloody mary."

The Bloody Mason was named "Best Bloody in America" by the judges of the Food Network Series "Chopped!" in 2009.

The restaurant, 13556 Jefferson Highway, is open for brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, with regular restaurant hours from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays.