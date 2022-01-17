Whataburger opened the doors to its newest Baton Rouge location Monday morning.

The new restaurant at 5851 Creek Centre Dr. features double drive-thru lanes and Baton Rouge-inspired wall art in the dining area.

The burger chain is known for its Fancy and Spicy Ketchup and orange and white stripes.

Whataburger teamed up with the LSU athletics program, so customers can also expect to see some tiger-themed decor in the restaurant.

Both the drive-thru and restaurant will be open 24/7. Curbside and online orders will be available in the next few weeks.

The person first in line received a gift basket and free Whataburger for over a year, according to a social media post.

Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t accomplish your dreams kids. @Whataburger pic.twitter.com/B7ed5Byfy2 — One Team, One Podcast (@OneTeamOnePod) January 17, 2022