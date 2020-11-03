Jay Ducote has his new Gov't Taco restaurant up and running at 5621 Government St.
With double the menu from its previous location in White Star Market, which closed permanently in March, the eatery offers a variety of modern American tacos.
And, oh happy day, the restaurant also now serves cocktails.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For information, call (225) 256-7651 or visit govttaco.com.
Fresh pasta, anyone?
Everyone knows fresh-made pasta is better than that dried stuff. And now you can meet all your fresh noodle needs at Cannatella Grocery, 3869 Government St.
Owners Grant and Pam Cannatella are offering four long-cut noodles (thin spaghetti, linguine, fettuccine and spaghetti alla chitarra, which are thick, square cuts) and five short cuts (rigatoni, fusilli, radiatore, casareccia and campanelli). They're also making five flavored noodles: traditional, spinach, roasted red pepper, beet and tomato garlic.
To place an order, call (225) 218-4361 or visit cannatellagrocery.com.
Whiskey and cigar dinner
Tickets are on sale for the BSoBR Whiskey & Cigar Dinner, hosted by the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge, at 6 p.m. Nov. 7, at Pointe Marie, 14200 River Road.
With the $60 ticket comes three cigars curated by Habana Port, a barbecue dinner by City Pork and whiskey selection by Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge. The dinner will include wings, brisket, chicken, pulled pork and sausage.
For tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/bsobr-whiskey-cigar-dinner-tickets-127569131707.
Nutcracker sweets
Friday, Nov. 6, is the deadline to place cookie orders for "Cookies With Clara," the first episode of the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's live online series, "The Nutcracker Sweets." The episode will be shown at 2 p.m. Nov. 15.
Cost is $125 for the three-part series or $45 for individual episodes.
“Cookies with Clara” will feature "The Nutcracker's" main character, Clara, teaching viewers her dances from the Stahlbaum’s holiday party. Afterwards, those tuning in will decorate four delicious cookies. The cookie packages are from Four Sisters Cake and Co. and include icings and sprinkles.
If purchased as a series, the entire treat-and-craft package may be picked up at the ballet company's office between Nov. 9-13. If purchased separately, the packages may be picked up at the office the week prior to the event. Additional packages are also available for purchase.
To register, visit batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-sweets.
Hogs for the Cause benefit
Hogs for the Cause teams are selling barbecue sandwiches and tailgate platters to benefit the Hogs Family Residence at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.
Deadline for preorders is Thursday, Nov. 5, by visiting hogsforthecause.org/bbq. Diners can pick up their barbecue between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Rally Cap Brewing, 11212 Pennywood Ave., just in time for the televised New Orleans Saints' Sunday night game against Tampa Bay.
Hogs teams Bassets, Booze, & BBQ, Pigwick Club and Squeal Your Face will offer pulled pork sandwich meals with coleslaw, baked beans and potato salad for $14. The Tailgate Platter, available for $50, includes pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans and potato salad for four people.
For information, visit hogsforthecause.org/hogs-house/#br-residence or hogsforthecause.org.