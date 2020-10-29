Get the kiddos in the Halloween spirit with this fun recipe.
These Pumpkin Heads popcorn balls are a delicious treat and also make cute decorations.
Because of the marshmallows, these popcorn balls are more akin to Rice Krispies Treats than traditional popcorn balls.
Enjoy!
Pumpkin Heads
Makes 12-16 popcorn balls.
12 cups popped popcorn
¼ cup light corn syrup
2 tablespoons butter or margarine melted
1 cup confectioner’s sugar
1 cup mini marshmallows
1 tablespoon water
½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (optional)
Several drops orange food coloring
½ cup toasted pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds
Assorted decorations for “eyes” and “mouths”
1. Place popcorn in large bowl; spray lightly with cooking spray.
2. In large saucepan, combine butter, confectioner sugar, marshmallows and water. Stir until mixture is melted and blended. Add pumpkin pie spice (if desired) and food coloring; mix well.
3. Pour mixture over popcorn, stirring until well coated. Add pumpkin seeds; stir to coat.
4. Shape ¼ cup of mixture into oval. Add decorations to look like “pumpkin heads.”