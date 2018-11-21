“Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook” by Dorie Greenspan, Rux Martin Books/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 356 pages, hardcover, $35
I’ve been a longtime fan of award-winning New York Times Magazine columnist Dorie Greenspan’s cookbooks. She’s written a baker’s dozen, mainly focusing on baking and sweets. In her latest book, she’s expanded her repertoire, offering recipes for the food she makes often.
“It’s the food of weekdays and weekends, of dinners for two and meals for a crowd,” she writes in the introduction of “Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook.” She describes the recipes as “food from the pantry and fridge,” simple-yet-satisfying recipes that don’t need skills beyond basic.
Greenspan tries to include a surprise into whatever she’s cooking, turning an ordinary dish into something pleasantly unexpected. She puts walnuts and oats in meatballs and cranberries in a subtly spicy, slightly sweet beef stew. She also wants readers to be able to change recipes based on what’s in their refrigerator so she’s written her recipes with “choices” or “playing around” options. And, she offers ideas for working ahead.
Among the recipes is Chicken-Chili Tamale Pie, a dish in which you can use either cooked chicken or cooked turkey — perfect for leftover Thanksgiving turkey.
The book’s eight chapters of recipes begins with Nibbles, Starters & Small Meals and ends with Basics & Transformers. Among the recipes are Candied Cocktail Nuts, Oven-Charred Tomato-Stuffed Peppers, Bean and Tortilla Soup, Cauliflower Tabbouleh, Bourbon-Roasted Pork Loin, Savory Bread Pudding, Tangerine-Topped Cheesecake and Lemon Curd.
The book is beautifully illustrated with full-color photographs and ends with a glossary of specialized ingredients and some substitutions. Readers will also appreciate the book’s comprehensive index.
If you want a cookbook that turns everyday cooking and baking into delicious, welcoming meals, “Everyday Dorie” is the book for you.