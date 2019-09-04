TESTED RECIPE
Butternut Squash Bowls
Serves 8. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 can (15 ounces) garbanzo beans, drained
8 cups chopped butternut squash (2 medium)
¼ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon fresh parsley
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon fresh cracked pepper
1 cup purple rice, uncooked
2 cups water or vegetable stock
1 tablespoon butter
2 ripe avocados, thinly sliced
2 cups fresh mild microgreens
¼ cup pecans
1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place garbanzo beans on one end of a large rimmed baking pan.
2. Peel and chop the butternut squash into small cubes and place on the pan beside the beans.
3. Drizzle all with olive oil. Season with parsley, salt and pepper.
4. Roast for 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. Remove the squash tray from the oven and set aside.
5. While the squash and beans roast, make the purple rice according to package directions using the water or broth. Stir in 1 tablespoon butter once done.
6. To assemble bowls, place even amounts of butternut squash and rice in each of eight bowls. Spoon about ¼ cup garbanzo beans in each bowl.
7. Drizzle with dressing. Place fresh avocado slices and a handful of microgreens in each bowl and top with pecans. Serve immediately.
Avocado Mint Dressing
Makes 1 cup. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 ripe avocado
1 shallot
¼ cup fresh mint leaves
Juice of 1 lime
Juice of 1 lemon
⅓ cup olive oil
1. Place all ingredients, except oil, in a blender or food processor.
2. Blend until smooth, while pouring in the olive oil.
3. Drizzle dressing over each bowl when serving.