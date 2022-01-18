Registration is open for "Tailgating for Food Desert Awareness" from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday on the football field at A.W. Mumford Stadium, 49 Swan Ave., on the Southern University campus.
The party will feature local chefs, farmers and breweries coming together to prepare tailgate-inspired dishes for the community. Entertainment will be provided by local DJs and Southern's marching band, "The Human Jukebox." There also will be a silent auction.
The goal is to spread awareness about food deserts in the Baton Rouge community, specifically in the north Baton Rouge area. A secondary goal is to raise money to build community gardens and fresh food markets in the areas where the food deserts exist.
Admission is free, but there will be a charge for food and drinks. Guests can buy food passports online before the event or at the door.
To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/tailgating-for-food-desert-awareness-registration-141548129265?.
Crawfish boil Saturdays
Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Phillip St., will host its next crawfish boil from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the patio.
The event will feature live music by the Denton Hatcher Duo.
For more information, call (225) 615-8044 or visit threeroll.com.
Napa Valley wine dinner
Reservations are open for a Napa Valley wine dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Rouj Creole, 7601 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Five courses will be paired with five wines from Elyse Winery, Standard Deviation and Addax Wine.
Cost is $135. Limited spots are available. To reserve your spot, visit sevn.ly/xaMjBG9b. To see the menu, visit roujcreole.com/napa-valley-wine-dinner-menu.
Pop up dinner
Tickets are on sale for the next Trust — Pop-Up Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd.
This dinner concept by Danny Wilson will feature four courses, four cocktails and one simple question: Do you trust the chef?
Guests will choose between two ingredient options for each course and trust that what comes out of the kitchen will be life-changing. Seating will stop at 6:20 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $60 by visiting eventbrite.com/e/239731873487.
Music at Bottle & Tap
Bottle & Tap Music Cafe, 11445 Coursey Blvd., will feature live music by Trey Kemp of the Gutter Sharks from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.
Food will be available.
For more information, call (225) 300-4559.
King cake coffee
It seems there is nothing king cake can’t fix during Mardi Gras season, and PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is celebrating by spreading the spirit of Carnival with a selection of hot and cold seasonal beverages.
PJ's seasonal flavors — King Cake Latte, King Cake Protein, Velvet Ice and Zulu Coconut Iced Mocha — will be available through Fat Tuesday.
PJ's Baton Rouge area locations are 100 Lafayette St., 10310 The Grove Blvd. in Ochsner's Medical Complex and 777 L'Auberge Ave. in L'Auberge Casino and Hotel.
For more information, visit pjscoffee.com.