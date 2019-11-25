Juban Piccadilly to open Dec. 11
Dilly plate lovers, the wait is almost over.
Piccadilly Restaurants says its new Juban Crossing location will open on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and will serve as a prototype for future eateries.
The 7,000-square-foot restaurant will feature a new design and new conveniences, such as a take-out area for guests in a hurry and USB plug-ins. An updated menu will also be offered, which features new dishes such as chicken with mango habanero salsa and baked fish alongside favorites such as roast beef and fried fish.
This will be the fifth Piccadilly in metro Baton Rouge and the first new full-sized location the chain has built in about 20 years.
Cajun RedHead at LSU Saturday
Cajun RedHead is throwing a tailgate party near the LSU Memorial Tower on campus Saturday for the Tigers' game against Arkansas.
The family-run seasoning company is based in Lake Charles and specializes in low-sodium Cajun seasoning products.
"Since traditional Cajun seasonings typically have high sodium contents, the company offers a healthier alternative for those who want authentic Cajun taste and simple ways to get it, with 50% less sodium than the leading competitors and no MSG," a news release says.
The event will include Food Network-featured celebrity chef CEO and founder Russell Pawlowski, who will be cooking and distributing free gumbo, as well as free specialty drinks and other refreshments.
Louisiana singer and “The Voice” Season 16 runner-up Gyth Rigdon and his band will perform, and there will also be giveaways, raffles and prizes.
Cajun RedHead will be cooking all day. Visitors are invited between noon and the 6 p.m. kickoff.
Learn more about Cajun RedHead at www.cajunredhead.com.
Staff writer Timothy Boone contributed to this report.