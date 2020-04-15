TESTED RECIPE
Herb and Pecan Crusted Lamb Chops
Makes 2 to 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced
1 teaspoon fresh mint, minced
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon pecan meal or finely crushed pecans
4 tablespoons olive oil
8 lamb rib chops
1. Finely mince the fresh herbs together.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together the cumin, kosher salt, black pepper, brown sugar and pecan meal. Stir in herbs until evenly distributed.
3. Lay chops out on a pan lined with paper towels. Pat chops dry. Rub seasoning mixture on all sides of each chop.
4. In a large, heavy skillet heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Saute the chops over medium heat about 2 to 3 minutes per side depending on thickness. Cook until the meat reaches 140 F for medium. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve warm.
TESTED RECIPE
Whipped Rosemary Sweet Potatoes
Makes 2 to 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 medium sweet potatoes
4 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, minced
½ cup heavy whipping cream
1. Peel and chop sweet potatoes into large chunks. Place in a pot of boiling water and boil for 10 to 15 minutes or until fork tender.
2. Meanwhile, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Set whipped cream aside.
3. Drain sweet potatoes and reserve the water for later (if needed).
4. Add butter and minced rosemary to the sweet potatoes and whip with a mixer until fluffy.
5. If the potatoes seem too dry, add some of the reserved water a tablespoon at a time until desired consistency.
6. Spoon in whipped cream and fold into the sweet potatoes in batches with a spatula. Work slowly so that the whipped cream doesn’t collapse completely but is evenly mixed in the potatoes. Serve warm.