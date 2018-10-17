This is the time of year I go completely out of my gourd for pumpkin. I have been busy whipping up some of my favorite pumpkin dishes.
You can make any of these with fresh or all-natural canned pumpkin. The canned variety may have more of a concentrated punch of pumpkin flavor. Fresh pumpkin has a sweeter taste and more fluffy consistency. Two medium pie pumpkins equal about 5 cups of pulp. To prepare a fresh pumpkin, cut it in half, bake it (350 degrees about 30 minutes or until tender), scrape the pulp and then toss the peel. Mash your pumpkin, then drain in a sieve or cheesecloth.
Because the temperatures dipped a little below 80 degrees, I have a severe case of fall fever. Recipes like these spicy pumpkin dishes are the only cure.
Teresa B. Day is a local food writer and author of the "I Eat BR" blog. You can reach her at ieatbrla@gmail.com.