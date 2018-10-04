New Orleans-based Martin Wine Cellar is planning to open a second location in Baton Rouge early next year, near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Lobdell Avenue.
The store would take up part of the first floor of a new building at 1670 Lobdell that Connelly Construction will build. The store will be similar to the Martin Wine Cellar at 7248 Perkins, said Sara Wright, a spokeswoman for Martin.
Details for the store are still being determined, such as how many people will work there or if it will include a deli, Wright said.
This will be the fifth location for Martin, which also has stores in Uptown New Orleans, Metairie and Mandeville. It’s also a homecoming; in 2006 Martin opened and later closed its first Baton Rouge location near the intersection of Jefferson and Old Hammond highways, one traffic light over from the Lobdell site. The Perkins location opened in 2008.