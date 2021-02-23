March is just around the corner, which means spring weather is close behind.
City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway, is ready to celebrate. The restaurant is hosting a six-course French wine dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 4.
The dinner will feature JP Bourgeois Winery wines and have a set menu. Tickets are $99 at sevn.ly/x8RFXtmu.
Music at Leola's
Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House, 1857 Government St., will host an Acoustic Brunch, featuring Caitlyn Renee on acoustic guitar on the porch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27.
For more information, call (225) 256-7052 or visit leolascafeandcoffeehouse.com.
Making simple suppers
Registration is open for a Simple Sunday Suppers class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 3 at Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join instructor Lili Courtney to learn how to make several dishes in one cooking session. Tickets are $90 at redstickspice.com/products/sunday-suppers.
Baking a celebratory cake
Registration is open for an Ice Cream Cone Drip Cake leisure class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 6 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Join chef Jeanne Mancuso in learning to mix, bake and decorate a three-layer confetti cake, topped with a melting ice cream cone dripping with ganache.
Temperature checks and face masks will be required. Tickets are $125 at lci.edu/store/Ice-Cream-Cone-Drip-Cake-p286470370.
Barre. Brunch. Bottomless.
MID TAP, 660 Arlington Creek Centre Blvd., is hosting Barre. Brunch. Bottomless. from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Feb. 27, featuring a free, 45-minute class by Body Sculpt Barre, followed by brunch and bottomless mimosas.
No equipment is needed. Registration is free but limited. Sign up on Mindbody app or at get.mndbdy.ly/OqTWmniw39.
Crawfish cook-off
To mark its third anniversary, Dirty South Daiquiris, 7755 Magnolia Beach Road, Denham Springs, is holding a crawfish cook-off from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on March 13.
The entry fee is $150 to compete for a $1,000 grand prize. Dirty South Daiquiris will provide the crawfish.
General admission is $20, and VIP tables are available. For more information, visit facebook.com/dirtysouthdaiquiris.
Ruffino's Cooking Experience
Tickets are on sale for Ruffino's March Cooking Experience — Louisiana Seafood at 6 p.m. March 9 at Ruffino's Restaurant, 18811 Highland Road.
The event is a five-course meal, paired with hand-selected wine and step-by-step instructions from guest chef Eric Cook, owner and executive chef of Gris Gris in New Orleans. Guests will have front-row seats to watch as the meal is prepared.
Tickets are $150 at shopruffinos.com/products/ruffinos-baton-rouge-march-cooking-experience-louisiana-seafood.