Smalls Sliders, a new slider burger joint near the LSU campus, is expected to open Friday.

The restaurant is located at 4343 Nicholson Drive, at the corner of East Boyd Drive and across the street from Tigerland, in the spot most recently occupied by Bud's Broiler.

Smalls Sliders will specialize in cooked-to-order sliders, fries and shakes — with a few extras, like grilled cheese — slinging out of re-purposed shipping containers with some speed. There's a drive-thru option and a walk-up window with outside seating only.

This is the first location for Smalls Sliders, with plans to grow it into a chain. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar co-founder Brandon Landry are partners behind the concept, along with Jacob Dugas and Scott Fargason.

Smalls Sliders will officially open at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a post on social media. Normal hours are 10:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

For more information, visit facebook.com/smallssliders and on Instagram, @smalls_sliders.