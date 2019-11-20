TESTED RECIPE
Beet Salad
Makes one salad. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
3 beets
1 tablespoon orange juice
3 tablespoons avocado oil
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon Steen’s cane vinegar
½ teaspoon salt
¼ black pepper
2 cups mixed greens
¼ cup toasted pecans
¼ cup blue cheese, crumbled
1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Wash beets, pat dry and wrap in a foil.
2. Bake beets for 1 hour. Once cooled, peel and slice beets into ¼-inch slices, then cut the slices in half.
3. While beets are cooling, whisk together the juice, oil, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl.
4. Toss beets and dressing together with the greens.
5. Top with toasted pecans, crumbled blue cheese and freshly cracked pepper and serve.