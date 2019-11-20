beetsalad2.jpg

Beet Salad

Makes one salad. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

3 beets

1 tablespoon orange juice

3 tablespoons avocado oil

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Steen’s cane vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ black pepper

2 cups mixed greens

¼ cup toasted pecans

¼ cup blue cheese, crumbled

1. Preheat oven to 425 F. Wash beets, pat dry and wrap in a foil.

2. Bake beets for 1 hour. Once cooled, peel and slice beets into ¼-inch slices, then cut the slices in half.

3. While beets are cooling, whisk together the juice, oil, honey, vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

4. Toss beets and dressing together with the greens.

5. Top with toasted pecans, crumbled blue cheese and freshly cracked pepper and serve.

Teresa B. Day is a local food writer and author of the “I Eat BR” blog. Contact her at ieatbrla@gmail.com.

 

