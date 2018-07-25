“Clean Cocktails: Righteous Recipes for the Modern Mixologist” by Beth Ritter Nydick and Tara Roscioli. The Countryman Press, $24.95, 228 pages, hardcover
Health counselors Beth Ritter Nydick and Tara Roscioli say you can pursue a healthful diet and still enjoy good boozy cocktails.
They set out to prove their premise by writing “Clean Cocktails: Righteous Recipes for the Modern Mixologist.” In the book, they offer recipes for cocktails made with fresh fruit, herbs, spices and clean syrups made with what they call “gentle sweeteners” like honey and dates.
The book opens with information on setting up a home bar that focuses on using vodka, gin, tequila and bourbon — liquor options they say are low in calories and carbohydrates and pair well with fresh fruit and vegetable juices, sweeteners and spices.
Other chapters look at bitters and syrups; classic cocktails with a twist; sweet and fruity cocktails; tart and spicy; fresh and green; and herbs and teas. There’s also a chapter on special drinks for teetotalers.
Many of the recipes include pitcher-sized variations and most are illustrated with beautiful full-color photographs.
With Louisiana watermelons now available, it’s the perfect time to try their recipe for The Odd Couple, which pairs watermelon and bourbon.