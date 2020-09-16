raspberrycobbler.jpg
Buy Now

Raspberry Cobbler 

This quick and easy cobbler is packed with delicious raspberries.

Raspberries, while packed with vitamins and nutrients, are a fragile fruit, so use then within a day or two after you buy them.

Store them in their original container or spread them out on a pan lined with paper towels so they don't mold. 

When the cobbler comes our of the oven hot and bubbly, you can sprinkle a little ground cinnamon or nutmeg on top for just a hint of spiciness. You can also spoon on a little whipped cream if you'd like.

This recipe also works with blueberries.

Raspberry Cobbler

½ cup sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

4 cups raspberries

2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 cup baking mix

¼ cup milk

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon margarine or butter, melted

1. Heat oven to 425 F.

2. In 2-quart saucepan, mix ½ cup sugar and cornstarch. Stir in raspberries, water and lemon juice. Heat to boiling over medium heat, stirring constantly. Continue boiling 1 minute, stirring constantly. Pour berry mixture into 8- or 9-inch (2 quart) glass baking dish.

3. In medium bowl, stir biscuit mix, milk, 1 tablespoon sugar and melted margarine just until blended and a dough forms. Drop dough by 6 spoonfuls onto hot berry mixture.

4. Bake about 15 minutes or until berry mixture is bubbly and topping is light brown.

5. Place baking dish on a wire cooling rack. Cool slightly. Serve warm.

 

Email kmartin@theadvocate.com.

View comments