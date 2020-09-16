This quick and easy cobbler is packed with delicious raspberries.
Raspberries, while packed with vitamins and nutrients, are a fragile fruit, so use then within a day or two after you buy them.
Store them in their original container or spread them out on a pan lined with paper towels so they don't mold.
When the cobbler comes our of the oven hot and bubbly, you can sprinkle a little ground cinnamon or nutmeg on top for just a hint of spiciness. You can also spoon on a little whipped cream if you'd like.
This recipe also works with blueberries.
Raspberry Cobbler
½ cup sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
4 cups raspberries
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 cup baking mix
¼ cup milk
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon margarine or butter, melted
1. Heat oven to 425 F.
2. In 2-quart saucepan, mix ½ cup sugar and cornstarch. Stir in raspberries, water and lemon juice. Heat to boiling over medium heat, stirring constantly. Continue boiling 1 minute, stirring constantly. Pour berry mixture into 8- or 9-inch (2 quart) glass baking dish.
3. In medium bowl, stir biscuit mix, milk, 1 tablespoon sugar and melted margarine just until blended and a dough forms. Drop dough by 6 spoonfuls onto hot berry mixture.
4. Bake about 15 minutes or until berry mixture is bubbly and topping is light brown.
5. Place baking dish on a wire cooling rack. Cool slightly. Serve warm.