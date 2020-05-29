This may be the best way to eat shrimp — ever.
Make more than you ever think you could eat because, trust us, you will eat them all and be begging for more.
The shrimp are grilled then bathed in a garlicky, buttery, cheesy (but not too cheesy) sauce that is so darn good be sure you have some French bread on hand to sop it all up.
Peel and devein the shrimp, but leave the end of the tail on if you'd like.
Chargrilled Shrimp
Recipe is by Jay Martin.
Sauce:
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, very soft
Pinch of salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon minced garlic
4 tablespoons Romano cheese
Pinch of cayenne
Pinch of white pepper
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon minced Italian parsley
Shrimp:
2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined (optional: leave on end of tail)
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 tablespoons Romano cheese, for topping
Lemon wedges
1. Whisk together sauce ingredients and pour into cast iron skillet. Set aside.
2. In a large zip top bag, place shrimp, olive oil and 1 teaspoon minced garlic. Massage gently to coat shrimp with olive oil.
3. Heat a charcoal or gas grill until very hot. Grill shrimp for about 2 minutes on each side.
4. While shrimp are grilling, also heat sauce in cast iron skillet on the grill.
5. Place cooked shrimp in skillet, let simmer 1-2 minutes. Top with 4 tablespoons Romano cheese.
6. Serve with French bread and lemon wedges.