Need a quick gift that's super easy? And super delicious?
I've got you covered with my Spiced Walnuts. This delectable gift will please just about everyone.
There’s something about the toasty, heated flavors of these nutty bites that add to the festive holiday season. Maybe it’s because they remind me of snuggling around a fire on a cool night.
The walnuts, which are rich in heart-healthy omega 3 fatty acids, are spiced with a touch of sweet and a touch of heat. If walnuts are not your nut, swap them out with pecans or other nuts.
A quick bake to toast the nuts and a quick stir on the stove top, and you'll be ready to wrap these nuts up as gifts or serve them at a party, garnish a cheese tray or toss on salads. For gifts, I simply pack them into plastic bags or fill glass jars and tie with a bow. Impressive and easy. What more could you want especially over the busy holiday season?
Another one of my favorite gifts to give are quick breads like my easy Cranberry Yam Bread, which you can find at thehealthycookingblog.com. This sweet and delicious bread is made with Bisquick for extra ease. Cream cheese adds richness, cinnamon adds spice and cranberries add just the right bite of tartness. I like to make different size breads, wrap with plastic wrap and tie together for simple seasonal homemade gifts. Teachers, neighbors, friends, doctors — everyone will love getting these trim and terrific gifts this season!
Terrific tips:
- Research shows eating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids like walnuts can help reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, lower cholesterol and reduce joint pain from inflammation.
- Nuts make a great snack, but also can be tossed in salads for a nice crunch or layered with yogurt.
- Dried cranberries are available year-round, but fresh cranberries make such a difference.
- Fresh cranberries can be frozen up to one year, so stock up on them now.