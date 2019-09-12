A new cafe and bar serving craft coffee, gourmet beignets and cocktails is planning to open this fall downtown at the corner of Third and Laurel streets.
The Vintage will occupy the bright, airy space on the first floor of The Commerce Building, which formerly housed Magpie Cafe's downtown location.
The menu is still in the works, said a news release, but along with coffee and beignets, The Vintage will offer other breakfast pastries and "quick, simple fare," like avocado toast and shrimp and grits during breakfast hours. The cafe will serve small plates and salads during lunch, and appetizers and other light dishes in the afternoon and evening for happy hour.
The Vintage is a concept by OnePack Hospitality, which opened Provisions on Perkins last summer. This is the second location for The Vintage; OnePack opened the business' first location in 2018 on Magazine Street in New Orleans.
"More people are living and working in downtown Baton Rouge every day, and we want to give them a gathering place to enjoy delicious food or a few drinks," said OnePack CEO Paul McGoey in a statement.
The space will be renovated to "create a funky, chic space fitting the vibe of The Vintage brand and The Commerce Building," the release said.
McGoey and Key Real Estate Company, which owns The Commerce Building, are also working on a second concept for the building's rooftop commercial space. Additional details were not available at this time.
"This is going to be a big addition to The Commerce Building and a big addition to the downtown community," said Davis S. Rhorer, executive director of the Downtown Development District.
More about The Vintage can be found online at thevintagenola.com.