Crawfish King Cookoff
Three sites and 30 teams will be part of the Crawfish King Cookoff being held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 7.
You can choose to get your mudbugs at one of three locations: Baton Rouge Community College, near Florida Boulevard; Blue Cross/Blue Shield campus off Bluebonnet Boulevard; and Bayou Plaza off Airline Highway in Gonzales.
This year's event will be a curbside drive-thru for ticket holders to pick up crawfish. Tickets are $25 and include six pounds of crawfish and one 20-ounce Coca-Cola product.
You can select your site when purchasing tickets at crawfishkingcookoff.com. Proceeds benefit the mentoring programs of Junior Achievement and the Big Buddy Program.
Kentucky Derby dinner
The Kentucky Derby is on, and Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, 7731 Jefferson Highway, is celebrating the occasion with a Kentucky Derby Cocktail Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 1.
A derby-inspired menu will be served, along with cocktail pairings for the $85 dinner.
For reservations, call (225) 926-1172 or visit sevn.ly/xfotQPP4.
Junior League hosts class
The Junior League of Baton Rouge and "River Road Recipes" will host a virtual cooking class with Anne Milneck, chef and owner of Red Stick Spice Company, on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. May 13.
Milneck will guide participants through three dishes inspired by beloved favorites from the award-winning cookbook, "River Road Recipes IV: Warm Welcomes."
Two ticket levels are available:
- Participant tickets are $40 and include the class, recipes, grocery list and a curated spice package from Red Stick Spice.
- Spectator tickets are $15 and include the class, recipes and grocery list.
Tickets for the event, as well as "River Road Recipes" cookbooks, can be purchased at RiverRoadRecipes.org.
Boombox Frozen Pops opens
Boombox Frozen Pops has opened at 4410 Highland Road.
The business first opened in Lake Charles in 2014 as Pops and Rockets, offering gourmet frozen treats. The business was renamed Boombox in 2018.
Hours are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (225) 910-3907.
Mother's Day Brunch
Mid Tap BR, 660 Arlington Centre Blvd., is hosting a Mother's Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 9. Reservations are recommended by calling (225) 663-6800.
Charcuterie workshop
Reservations are open for a Mother's Day Workshop at 5:30 p.m. May 1 at Bayou Boards & Blends, 1857 Government St.
For tickets or more information, visit bayouboardsandblends.com.