Two Sammy's Grills bought, but name here to stay
Developer Donnie Jarreau has purchased two Sammy’s Grill restaurant properties for $7.4 million and will lease them back to owner Sammy Nagem.
Jarreau bought the Highland Road and Prairieville locations along with Ryan Jumonville, a Baton Rouge native who lives in Destin, Florida. They paid nearly $3.8 million for the Sammy’s at 8635 Highland Road and $3.7 million for the Sammy’s at 16400 Airline Highway in Prairieville.
Nagem approached Jarreau and Jumonville about their buying the restaurants and leasing them back. Repeated attempts to contact him for comment Friday were unsuccessful.
“I’ve known Sammy for a long time. He’s looking to recapitalize and do some things in the restaurant,” Jarreau said.
The Sammy’s location at 20335 Old Scenic Highway in Zachary is set to close after Father’s Day. A Facebook post said the property is closing in order to concentrate on the other Sammy’s locations. Sammy’s also has a restaurant at 14800 Wax Road in Central.
Summer sippin' happened so fast
Martin Wine Cellar will welcome in summer with a tasting event on Saturday, June 8. The tasting will feature more than 20 wines, including whites, reds, rosés and sparkling wines, along with light bites from the business' deli and catering department.
"Summer Sippin' " will take place 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Martin Wine Cellar, 7248 Perkins Road. Tickets are $25 through eventbrite.com (search "Martin Wine Cellar"). (225) 610-1190; martinwine.com.
Get educated on vino
Speaking of wines, maybe you don't know where to start. Matherne's Market will host a Wine 101 class at its downtown location, 440 N. Third St., on Thursday, June 13. There will be nine varieties of wine to sample along with appetizers. Reservations are required; email Bill Hounshell at bill@mathernes.com to book a spot. Tickets are $25 at the door. mathernes.com.
Don't panic; Krispy Kreme will be back
The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop temporarily closed Sunday, creating a panic across social media.
But company officials said construction is set to begin on a new shop at the same location at 5504 Plank Road. The new Krispy Kreme is set to open in the winter.
The doughnut shop has been located on Plank Road since the 1960s. For several years in the early 2000s, a second Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme was open on Siegen Lane.
Krispy Kreme, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, got an occupancy permit for the Plank Road building in November.
Timothy Boone contributed to this report.
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Sent it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.