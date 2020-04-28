You can't get more southern than pimento cheese.
Delicious on crackers, even better slathered between two slices of white bread, pimento cheese has been called the caviar of the south.
Pimentos are a cherry pepper, and are usually pretty easy to find them in jar. But, who knows what's available these days? There may have been a run on them. So if you can't find them, you can substitute a jar of roasted red bell peppers.
We like to mix all of the ingredients except the pimentos, then fold them in.
This recipe makes four cups — great if you're feeding a family or if you just really, really like pimento cheese.
Pimento Cheese
Makes 4 cups.
1 pound extra-sharp cheddar cheese, grated
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
¾ cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons garlic powder
¼ teaspoon cayenne (or to taste)
2 (4-ounce) jars diced pimentos, drained and patted dry
1. Combine all ingredients except pimentos in the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with a paddle or a food processor. Mix or pulse until smooth.
2. Fold in pimentos.
3. Pack into containers and refrigerate up to one week.