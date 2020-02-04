Girls' night out
Leave the guys at home and gather up your best gal pals for the Galentine's Day Pub Crawl on Feb. 13.
The Downtown Business Association's celebration of this annual day of female friendship runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and includes discounted tickets to the Aquila Theatre's production of "1984" at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts and drink specials at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, Happy's Downtown and the Bengal Trap Room.
For more information, visit downtownbr.org.
Comfort foods leisure class
Tickets are on sale for a comfort foods class from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway.
Chef Dave Tiner will instruct participants on how to make baked macaroni and cheese, meatloaf, shepherd's pie and chicken potpie.
Tickets are $125 by visiting lci.edu.
Dressing up, going out
Dressing up doesn't always mean putting on your Sunday best. Get out your onesies for the Onesie Pub Crawl Baton Rouge.
The event, hosted by Better Bar Crawls, begins at noon Feb. 15 and continues to 2 a.m. Feb. 16. Tickets are $5-$20 by visiting onesiesbatonrouge.eventbrite.com.
Participants can join in at any time during the 16-hour crawl by showing their wristbands. There also will be live entertainment throughout, no cover charges, drink specials, professional photographers and a costume contest with cash prizes.
An evening of Selby Wines
Eliza Restaurant, 7970 Jefferson Highway, will host a Selby Wine Dinner from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 16. The evening will feature Susie Selby, of Selby Winery in Healdsburg, California, for an evening of Selby Wines and an elegant five-course menu created by chef Russell Davis for the occasion.
Seating is limited, and reservations can be made by calling (225) 349-8895, emailing mandy@elizabatonrouge.com or visiting elizabatonrouge.com/selby-wine-dinner.
A Valentine's Day to die for
Nottoway Plantation, 31025 La. 1, White Castle, will host a Valentine's Weekend Murder Mystery Dinner from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Tickets are $99-$119 by visiting nottowayplantationresort.thundertix.com, which include the Murder Mystery show, reception with Champagne and cheese, a four-course dinner and one glass of wine with entree.
Wine showcase at L'Auberge
Be sure to register early for the Neat Wines Portfolio Showcase on Feb. 19 at 18 STEAK at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 L'auberge Ave.
The evening begins with a welcome reception at 6 p.m., followed by the wine tasting at 7 p.m. Appetizers and hors d'oeuvres also will be available. Participants must be age 21 or older.
Cost is $75, and reservations can be made by calling (225) 224-4142.