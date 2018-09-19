ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Poached Pears
Yields 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup water
1 cup spiced rum (or pinot noir or Riesling wine)
1 cup pear juice
4 whole, peeled and cored pears
1. In a 2-quart sauce pan with lid, bring brown sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, and cook until syrup begins to thicken, about 5 minutes.
2. Whisk in the rum or wine and pear juice until combined and simmering.
3. Peel and remove the cores of the pears from the bottom.
4. Gently set the pears down in the poaching liquid, stem end up.
5. Cover with lid; add more water to cover the fruit if needed. Poach over medium-low heat — adjust heat if needed to avoid boiling — for 20-30 minutes or until fruit is tender.
6. Carefully remove the pears and place each on a plate. Drizzle with sauce from the pot.
7. Garnish with a mint leaf and serve with spiced whipped cream if desired.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Poached Peaches
Yields 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup water
1 cup peach schnapps (or moscato wine)
1 cup peach juice
4 whole, peeled, halved and pitted peaches
1. In a 2-quart sauce pan with lid, bring sugar and water to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook until syrup begins to thicken, about 5 minutes.
2. Whisk in the schnapps or wine and pear juice until combined and simmering.
3. Gently set peach halves down in the poaching liquid.
4. Cover with lid; add more water to cover the fruit if needed. Poach over medium-low heat — adjust heat if needed to avoid boiling — for 30 minutes or until fruit is tender.
5. Carefully remove the peaches and place two halves on each plate. Drizzle with sauce from the saucepan.
6. Garnish with a mint or basil leaf and serve with spiced whipped cream if desired.
Spiced Whipped Cream
Yields about 2 cups cream once whipped. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon ginger
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1. Chill large mixing bowl and beater in the freezer for about 10 minutes.
2. Pour whipping cream in the chilled bowl and beat on high until peaks begin to form.
3. Sprinkle in spices and sugar slowly while beating.
4. Continue beating until stiff peaks form.
5. Serve chilled.