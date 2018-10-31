ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Boozy Brown Butter Blondies
Makes 15 blondies. Recipe is reprinted with permission from “The Cookie Book: Decadent Bites for Every Occasion” by Rebecca Firth.
16 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup light or dark brown sugar, packed
¾ cup granulated sugar
3 large eggs, room temperature
1 tablespoon bourbon
3 teaspoons real vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1½ teaspoons sea salt
1 teaspoon baking powder
1½ cups dark chocolate chips
¾ cup raw pecans, toasted and coarsely chopped
1. Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease an 8-by-11-inch casserole dish and line with parchment paper, letting the excess fall over the sides.
2. Put the butter in a small sauce pan and melt over medium heat. Once melted, crank up the heat to medium-high. Continue stirring for 2 to 3 minutes and look for small golden bits that will start to settle on the bottom of the pan and it will smell deliciously nutty and caramel-ish. This should take about 3 to 5 minutes total. Once this happens, take it off the heat and pour into a medium, heat-safe bowl to cool for a minute or two. Mix in the brown sugar and granulated sugar and then the eggs, one at a time, making sure each is well blended before adding in the next. Add in the bourbon and vanilla, stirring to combine.
3. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and baking powder. Add this to the butter mixture and stir until almost combined, but you still see streaks of flour. Add in the chocolate chips and pecans, stirring to evenly distribute throughout. Pour into the prepared pan. Smooth it out with the back of your spatula so it’s smooth. Bake for about 25 minutes in the middle of the oven. It should start to get a bit of a tan and a hair darker around the edges with only a tiny jiggle in the center. A toothpick inserted into the middle will be lightly coated in cookie dough. Cool completely in the pan (seriously).
4. When it’s time to cut the blondies, use the parchment overhang to remove the blondies from the pan. Grab a very sharp knife and cut straight up and down using a wet paper towel to clean off the knife in between cuts.
Tips: If you don’t want to add in the booze, feel free to substitute milk or espresso or strong coffee in its place.
If you use a larger or smaller pan, be sure to adjust your bake time accordingly. Additionally, these were tested in ceramic pans. Note, if you use a metal pan check earlier for doneness as it could affect the bake time.