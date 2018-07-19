Curbside, the popular Mid City hamburger restaurant, is adding a space for catering and events and eyeing two locations in Baton Rouge for an additional restaurant.
For the next two weeks, LANCO Construction will be at the restaurant enclosing part of the back patio and building an oversized pavilion with TV sets and a private bar. Curbside will be closed on Monday, so workers can spray insulation, but it will be business as usual at the property during the other days, said owner Nick Hufft. To keep customers happy while the construction is going on, the restaurant will offer daily food and drink specials.
The pavilion will be similar to the Pig Pen, the stage at Curbside that hosts live music on weekends and Wednesday night trivia. The covered space will take up an area that had been a bocce court and will provide space for 40 to 50 people.
Hufft said he’s building the pavilion to accommodate private events.
“Since day one, there’s been a problem here — and it’s good to have — juggling private parties and day-to-day customers.”
When there aren’t events in the pavilion, customers will be able to sit in there and eat.
Curbside has been open since November 2016. Hufft said he’s looking at two locations in Baton Rouge for a second restaurant, which he said may or may not be happening soon. “Our main focus is getting the Mid City location humming on all levels and as perfect as we can,” he said.