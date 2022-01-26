If you're looking for a superhero to commandeer your kitchen, chef Jeremy Coco has come to the rescue.

Coco runs his own culinary business making and delivering freshly prepared meals, catering dinner parties and teaching in-home cooking classes.

If some cooks want to learn a few tricks of the trade, he's there. If others are looking to make cooking easier and fun, he's there. And if some people don't want to cook at all, he's there.

Coco has been running his business for five years after working at such restaurants as Juban's, Cafe Vermilionville in Lafayette, Sullivan's Steakhouse in Baton Rouge and eight years as dean of education for the Louisiana Culinary Institute before launching chefjeremycoco.com, where he posts his weekly menu of freshly prepared meals and takes requests for custom dinner and cocktail parties, custom catering and cooking classes.

Coco, a graduate of the culinary program at Johnson & Wales University's Denver campus, was born in Lafayette and grew up in Morgan City but now calls Baton Rouge home.

Did you grow up cooking?

Yes, but not professionally. Both of my parents cooked, and I come from a family where both sets of grandparents cooked. And then, when I was at LSU, I enjoyed the weekends more when I'd be cooking for our group at tailgate parties for LSU football games or when I would have people over to watch sports or getting together. I was enjoying that more than regular classes. So when I was a sophomore or junior at LSU, I made the decision to go to culinary school.

Why did you decide to start your own business?

After 5½ years with Flemings, my wife and I had our daughter. I was working nights and weekends and holidays, and I was missing my daughter growing up. So I opted to sell my portion of the company back to the company. I opted to get out of that side of the industry, and then I went to the Louisiana Culinary Institute and became the dean of education.

I felt like I had extra time on my hands, and that's when I started doing the one-on-one, in-home cooking classes for people and private dinners where I would go into people's homes. I just took a leap of faith. It was so successful, I never had to go back out and get a real job.

Did you expect it to take off like it has?

No. I knew one day I wanted to do my own thing. I started saving up, and I had three to six months of salary saved up in case it didn't work out. It was so successful that I never had to use my savings, so I decided to reinvest in myself by building a 1,000-square-foot commercial kitchen.

Has the business evolved?

Yes. When I started off, I decided I would have five little things to cook every week for people that want to buy them. It's grown into 10 or 11 things. I post a menu every Friday, and people have until the following Wednesday to order.

About how many meals do you prepare a week?

It could be anywhere between 250 and 300 individual meals a week through the meal delivery service portion — plus additional meals on the catering side.

And now you're also preparing meals in clients' homes?

Where To Go, What To Eat Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Yes; in December, I did something like 40 parties in 22 days. Now, in January, just about every Saturday I have something on the books where I'll go in and cook. So it's multiple times a month that I'll go and prepare dinner for a group of eight to 18.

Tell us about your in-home classes.

What I tell people is you could go to the local culinary school and take a class, and they have all the state-of-the-art equipment; you get to cook all that stuff and you eat it. It's great, but then you go home, and you can't recreate it, because you don't have all the stuff.

What I do is meet with each individual and put together recipes for them. I find out about their kitchen and the kinds of appliances they have, then teach them how to cook with what they have in their kitchen so they can recreate it.

My class is one-on-one, and you can ask any question you want. I can show them how to do it, and I can let them do it and kind of work with them as they do it.

Do you also teach kids classes?

Yes, I've done it multiple times. I did a little hands-on birthday party for a client's daughter. She had 10 of her friends there, and I let each one of them do a little thing, then I did their main entree.

How long does your class run?

They're usually 2½ to 3 hours. It's not one of these in and out in 20 minutes things. And we make enough so everybody can eat. We'll coordinate it where I'll get to your house around 3 o'clock, and we'll make everything. And then your family gets home at 6 o'clock, everyone sits down and has dinner, and I'll leave.

Do you show them how the things you teach can also apply to other meals?

Oh, definitely. So I could take one recipe, and I could show them how to prepare multiple different dishes from it. For example, I have people that want to learn to make fresh pasta. I show them how to make it from scratch, then show them how they can make noodles, ravioli and Asian dumplings from the same pasta dough.

+6 Neither dill nor bread and butter: Alvin Ray's Bayou Best Pickles have own taste and following One customer said she eats the pickles on slices of bread spread with peanut butter. Another returned to buy a second jar after eating all the…

Do you source your ingredients locally?

If I can. I have a couple of broad line distributors that I'll buy from. A lot of times, it just depends on the quantity that I need. If I have the opportunity to pick something up at a farmers market on the weekends, I will. I can source stuff a little bit better, because I'm not preparing 40 of this entree and 60 of this entree. I'm preparing eight or 10 or 12, so it makes it easier to source locally.

What are your most popular prepared meals?

Anytime I do things like enchiladas or seafood pasta, those are always big hits. I do have some individuals that have dietary concerns and restrictions and they reach out to me, and I try to customize something for them as best I can.

So, you're planning to keep this business model?

Oh yeah. I turn down restaurant offers all the time. I have very personal relationships with all of my clients. They're like family.