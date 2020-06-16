This Sunday, we'll be celebrating dad, and Baton Rouge area restaurants are looking to make Father's Day special.
At Mason's Grill, 13556 Jefferson Highway, you can treat your dad to a Champagne brunch on Saturday or Sunday.
Under the state's Phase 2 reopening plan, restaurants are allowed to seat at 50% of their capacity.
"We'll be following all of the rules, and our staff will be wearing face masks," said manager Kristin Alfandre. "But guests are welcome to dine in the dining room or out on our patio."
Tin Roof Brewing Co. has teamed up with several area businesses for what it's calling the "Ultimate Father's Day Giveaway."
The grand prize includes a $100 Tim's Garage gift card, a BBQ Guys grill kit, two Tin Roof Brewing six-packs, an Iverstine Farms jerky sampler and Jay D's barbecue sauce and rub.
"One lucky daddy-o will win a prize package fit only for a king … of the household," Tin Roof posted on its Facebook page.
To enter, like Tin Roof Brewing's Father's Day giveaway Facebook post by visiting and following facebook.com/pg/TinRoofBeer, then follow the Facebook pages for Tim's Garage, Iverstine Farms, Jay Ducote and BBQ Guys. Tag your dad in the comments section.
Deadline for entries is midnight June 17. The winner will be announced on June 18. Winners must pick up their prizes.
If you're looking for a place where dad can eat like a king, T.J. Ribs fits the bill.
The restaurant will be offering "king cuts for the king of the house" from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Father's Day at both its 2324 S. Acadian Thruway and 6330 Siegen Lane locations.
The menu's tasty cuts include prime rib, tomahawk rib-eye, bone-in filets and bone-in strips.
Call (225) 383-7427 to make your reservation or visit tjribs.com.
Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., is celebrating dad with hand-cut steaks like filet mignon or juicy rib-eyes and special seafood dishes.
Sullivan's is offering its Father's Day steaks for dine-in or takeout. Order ahead at sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/fathersday or make a reservation at sullivanssteakhouse.com or opentable.com.
For more information, call (225) 925-1161
Over at City Cafe BR, 4710 O'Neal Lane, it's meat, meat and more meat, among other delicious offerings.
The menu's three entrees are a 14-ounce prime rib, an 8-ounce filet mignon topped with blackened shrimp and a French-cut pork chop glazed in Jack Daniels barbecue sauce. They're served up with sides of mashed potatoes and mixed grilled vegetables.
The menu will be available June 19-21.
To place an order or make a reservation, call (225) 753-4420 or visit citycafebr.net.