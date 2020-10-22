Scones are the biscuits of the British world. But then, biscuits, to our brethren across the ocean, are our cookies.
Sounds confusing, but all you have to know is that scones are delicious, especially when served up with a spot of tea and a little jam.
These scones are filled with luscious raspberries, but would be equally good with blueberries or blackberries. You might even try strawberries.
Crumbly and not-too-sweet, these scones will have you longing for a visit with the "Downton Abbey" clan.
Raspberry Scones
Makes 20 scones.
2½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface
¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
¾ teaspoon coarse salt
½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
¾ cup buttermilk
1 large egg yolk
1½ cups fresh raspberries
1. Preheat oven to 400 F. In a food processor, pulse together flour, ¼ cup sugar, baking powder and salt.
2. Add butter and pulse until pea-size pieces form.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk and egg yolk. Slowly pour buttermilk mixture through tube into processor, pulsing until dough just comes together.
4. Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface and sprinkle raspberries on top. Knead 3 times to fold in raspberries.
5. Gather and pat dough into a 1-inch-thick square and cut or pull apart into 2-inch pieces. Place pieces, about 2 inches apart, on 2 parchment-lined rimmed baking sheets and sprinkle tops with 1 tablespoon sugar.
6. Bake until golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes, rotating sheets halfway through. Let scones cool slightly on sheets on wire racks. Serve warm or at room temperature.