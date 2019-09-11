Chris Motto, executive chef at Mansurs on the Boulevard, will lead the culinary team for the 2019 March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Baton Rouge.
The annual event features signature dishes, silent and live auctions and the Fund the Mission part of the evening. Anchor/reporter Brittany Weiss, of WBRZ, will host.
Motto will be joined by chefs including Chad Galiano, The Gregory Restaurant in the Watermark Hotel; Josh Hebert, Roux 61; Jason Lowell, Sullivan's Steakhouse; Colt Patin, Louisiana Culinary Institute faculty; Danny Santana, Bin 77 Bistro and Wine Bar; and Danny Winfrey, Fleming's Steakhouse.
After the tasting, a live auction will feature prizes such as a trip to Hawaii and a Christmas tree decorating package.
“Food, family, love and good health help us to lead happy lives,” said Motto. “It is an honor to join the March of Dimes in leading the fight for the health of all moms and babies.”
Motto recently showcased his culinary talent as a competitor on Season 18 of FOX reality cooking series "Hell’s Kitchen," working under celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. Also, Motto was named as one of its Forty Under 40 by Baton Rouge Business Report in 2018.
"The United States is in the midst of a maternal and child health crisis with more than 380,000 babies born prematurely each year, as well as more than 50,000 women experiencing life-threatening complications as a result of pregnancy and childbirth," a news release said. "March of Dimes is working in communities across the country to reduce the rising rates of premature birth, as well as maternal mortality and morbidity, supporting women before, during and after pregnancy to ensure all moms and babies are healthy."
Purchase a table or sponsorship for the event at signaturechefs.org/batonrouge or call Susie Johnson, March of Dimes, at (225) 249-5079.