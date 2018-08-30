Mike Howard grew up attending the Lacombe Crab Festival. And for three years he helped organize the event, which is now held in Slidell and known as the St. Tammany Crab Festival.
About two years ago, Howard said, he was chatting with his friend Latoya Lewis about his efforts to start a new festival in Baton Rouge.
“She said, ‘Mike, you’re going to need some help,’ ” Howard recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah, I could use some help.’ ”
Their collaboration produced the Capital City Seafood Festival, to be held for the first time Saturday and Sunday at Airline Highway Park, better known as the Baton Rouge State Fairgrounds. Howard and Lewis hope to make the festival an annual Labor Day weekend tradition.
“I’m a numbers person,” said Lewis, a bank branch manager. “I said, ‘Let me work the numbers.’ ”
Lewis said she performed a market analysis to see what else was going on in the region that weekend and how many people a new festival might attract. She found that a large event could succeed.
“He said, ‘T, I just wanted to do something small,’ ” Lewis recalled. “I said, ‘You don’t have to do anything small.’ ” They are anticipating more than 10,000 festivalgoers.
South Louisiana has a lot of festivals. So how does the Capital City Seafood Festival plan to stand out?
Partly through musical diversity, Howard and Lewis said. Hip-hop, R&B, rock, zydeco, gospel, New Orleans brass and retro pop will all be represented. Cupid, J. Paul Jr. & the Zydeco Nubreeds, The Chee-Weez, “American Idol” contestant Anamé Rose, and Stellar Award-winning gospel artist Brianna "Bri" Babineaux are among the featured acts.
Twelve food vendors, including not one but two sno-ball vendors, will serve Louisiana and southern favorites. A “Kids Korner” will offer face painting, balloon animals, a rock-climbing wall and a spacewalk, Lewis said. And about 15 carnival rides will be on site, Howard said.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to address the event at noon on Saturday before the music begins. Tickets will be $25 per day at the gate. Advance tickets, $20, are on sale through Friday. Children under 12 will be admitted free.
Local schools and organizations that sold tickets were able to use part of the proceeds on programs that fight childhood obesity, Lewis said. For example, they could use their portion of the money to buy playground equipment. Million Dollar Smiles, a nonprofit that feeds the homeless, will hold a raffle, Howard said.
More information about the festival can be found at ccseafoodfest.com.