Michael Coates is spreading the flavors of Louisiana one kernel at a time.

And the founder and CEO of Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn is doing a pretty darn good job of it.

In fact, it's sometimes hard to keep up with the demand.

"We have a variety box, and right now, we're sold out of it," Coates said. "We're also on Amazon, but we're sold out there, too. Black Friday and Cyber Monday were crazy.

"Everything was pretty much bought out, but I'm making more stuff right now, and I'm hoping to have everything back in stock by the middle of December. We'll launch something to let everybody know about the varieties back in stock."

Cajun Pop can be found in most Associated Grocers food stores, all locations of Rouses and soon will be carried by Winn-Dixie. The popcorn also can be ordered at the company's site, cajun-pop.com.

There you will find the 10 flavors with unique tastes like Boiled Crawfish, Dat Cheddar, Kickin' Caramel, New Orleans Beignet, Bananas Foster, King Cake, Pecan Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie and the newest flavors, Creole Pickle and Southern Ranch.

"Each of our recipes is inspired by local Louisiana ingredients and culture," Coates said. "There’s a story behind every flavor, and the 'joie de vivre' of the south pops out of every bag."

The popcorn is sold in a 9-ounce family size and a 2.5-ounce snack size.

Though Coates had never worked in the food industry, he bought a popcorn store in 2016, which operated under another name in Hammond Aire Plaza. But the Baton Rouge native already knew his way around the business world. He had worked in manufacturing and still runs two other businesses beside Cajun Pop.

"I'm an entrepreneur at heart, so I was looking for opportunities, and I was interested in anything Cajun," Coates said. "I saw an opportunity to bag it and put it into the grocery market."

When he bought the shop, it already offered a king cake-flavored popcorn. So Coates started experimenting with other Louisiana-related flavors and talked to his mom, manager of the downtown Baton Rouge location of Matherne's Market, about selling the popcorn to grocery stores.

"I had a little leeway there, and we were able to start bagging popcorn in these little polypropylene bags tied at the top and putting it in the grocery store," Coates said. "We saw pretty good demand for it right out of the grocery store, and it really was a grassroots business from the bottom to the top type of thing."

When the economic effects from the 2016 flood forced Coates to close his store, he moved the business to a commercial kitchen behind Rocco's New Orleans Style Po-Boys & Cafe on Drusilla Lane and eventually rebranded it as Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn and began creating his new flavors.

"I acquired the kitchen just to make the popcorn and start really start trying to sell it wholesale," Coates said. "I was able to just focus on the wholesale. It didn't take me long to really learn what I needed to learn, but going wholesale was a struggle because I didn't really have the resources for what I was doing. But I made it happen."

Coates has long since left the commercial kitchen and acquired two investors. His air-popped popcorn is now produced by two manufacturers in Chicago and packaged by a company in Dallas.

It takes a lot of popcorn to meet the demand.

"Let's say, for the king cake flavor, 15,000 pounds have to be made at a time," Coates said.

Cajun Pop's popularity has spread to grocery stores in Texas and Florida, and he's sending samples to grocery stores in other states. He said some hotels in New Orleans want to carry it, and groups and businesses are interested in offering it at their events.

"There's just a lot of interest in it, and we think we're going to start picking up a lot of places," he said. "We want to do it the right way. When we ship a pallet, we're going to ship a lot of samples. We're trying to get people in other states that aren't familiar with Louisiana foods. Once they try it, they're going to like it, and we'll probably earn them as a customer, which is good for Louisiana, too."