Bourbon Festival
The Louisiana Bourbon Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Local bourbon enthusiasts will have an opportunity to share bourbon culture while sampling varieties of the drink.
Tickets are $50-$250. For more information, visit allevents.in/baton%20rouge/louisiana-bourbon-festival/10000158333468667.
Wine Down Wednesday
It's Wine Down Wednesday on Oct. 6 at Stroube's Seafood and Steaks, 107 Third St., where select bottles of wine are $29 all day.
Find out more at stroubes.com.
Mediterranean Wine Dinner
Tickets are on sale for a Mediterranean Wine Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 at City Pork Brasserie & Bar, 7327 Jefferson Highway.
Reservations and pre-payment are required for the six-course meal paired with varieties of wines from culinary regions surrounding the Mediterranean Basin.
The cost is $125. Get the details at sevn.ly/x4gqGL4z or cityporkbr.com.
Pop-Up Pint Night
Burgersmith, 27350 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs, will host Pop-Up Pint Night with Gnarly Barley Brewing Co. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 6. Customers will receive free fried okra with the purchase of any Gnarly Barley pitcher.
Call (225) 243-7551 or visit burgersmith.com for more information.
Trust Pop-Up Dinner
The next Trust — Pop-Up Dinner will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 at Brickyard South, 174 South Blvd.
The dinner concept by Danny Wilson will feature four courses, four cocktails and one simple question: Do you trust the chef? Guests will choose from two ingredient options for each course and trust that what comes out of the kitchen will be delicious.
This dinner's theme, "Angels and Demons," is inspired by the 13th Gate haunted house and promises food and cocktails that'll make your hair stand on end.
Tickets are $60 at eventbrite.com/e/trust-pop-up-dinner-ep-7-tickets-182162662427.
Laidback Brunch
Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., will host a Laidback Brunch with Matthew Drago from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 17. Drago and his band will perform live music beginning at noon.
For more information, visit redsticksocial.com.
Music at Istrouma Brewing
Istrouma Brewing, 5990 Bayou Paul Road, St. Gabriel, will host acoustic music by Caitlyn Renee from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The brewing company also will be televising the LSU-Kentucky game.
Get more more information at sugarfarmsla.com.
Chocolate Work-Shoppe
Registration is open for The Chocolate Work-Shoppe for ages 5-16 from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
The cost is $60 for one child, $100 for two. Find out more at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
Doberge & Petit Fours
Registration is open for a Doberge & Petit Fours class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at Party Time Baton Rouge, 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Learn how to pour fondant glaze for the petit fours and to construct a six-layer Doberge cake.
Cost is $30. For more information, visit partytimebr.com/doberge-and-petit-fours-class.