TESTED RECIPE
Smothered Lamb Chops
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 pounds of lamb chops
1 tablespoon fresh mint, minced
1 teaspoon fresh oregano, minced
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
1. Allow lamb chops to come to room temperature. Preheat oven to 375 F.
2. Make slits in the fat on the side of each chop to prevent curling.
3. In a small bowl, whisk together the spices and sugar to make a rub. Pat the lamb chops dry then season with the rub.
4. In a large Dutch oven, heat the oil and butter over medium-high heat. Brown the lamb chops for about two minutes on each side.
5. Place the pot and chops in the oven. Cover and smother for 15-20 minutes or until the chops are tender.
6. Let the chops rest for 5 minutes before serving.
TESTED RECIPE
Cucumber Mint Sauce
Makes 1 cup. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
6 ounces plain Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
½ cucumber, peeled and seeded, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh mint leaves, minced
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon lime juice
1. Mix all ingredients together.
2. Chill at least 30 minutes before serving.
TESTED RECIPE
Roasted Fairytale Eggplant
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound fairytale or small eggplants
½ small onion, sliced into thin rings
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon pepper, divided
½ cup feta cheese crumbles (optional)
1. Heat oven to 425 F. Grease a baking pan with olive oil.
2. Cut eggplant in half lengthwise.
3. Top with onions, drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper.
4. Place on a baking pan, with the skin side up.
5. Roast for 10 minutes.
6. Turn over eggplant, drizzle with remaining olive oil and season with remaining salt and pepper.
7. Roast another 10 minutes.
8. Serve warm sprinkled with feta cheese crumbles, if desired.