TESTED RECIPE
Roasted Market Vegetables
Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4 carrots
1 broccoli head
3 green onions
1 bell pepper
1 pint wild mushrooms
1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
2 garlic cloves, minced
¼ cup olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon finely ground black pepper
1. Heat oven to 425 F. Lightly grease a rimmed baking pan.
2. Peel and cut carrots into quarters lengthwise.
3. Cut the florets off the broccoli, leaving thin stems attached.
4. Slice green onions in quarters lengthwise.
5. Slice bell peppers into rings or strips.
6. Sprinkle minced garlic over the prepared pan.
7. Top with the vegetables and mushrooms.
8. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss vegetables to coat lightly.
9. Roast for 15–20 minutes. Serve immediately.
TESTED RECIPE
Garlic Butter Risotto
Makes 4-6 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup butter
1 cup arborio rice
2 cups chicken or vegetable broth
1 cup heavy cream
½ teaspoon salt
1. Melt butter in a heavy sauce pan over medium-high heat.
2. Stir in arborio rice and cook for 2 minutes.
3. Add one cup of broth and bring to a simmer. Stir while simmering until most of the liquid is absorbed.
4. Add second cup of broth and stir until liquid is absorbed.
5. Add cream and stir until the rice mixture thickens and is thick and creamy, not soupy.
6. Season with salt and serve hot.