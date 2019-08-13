Less than a year after it opened, BRQ Seafood and Barbeque's Denham Springs location abruptly closed Monday night.
The business taped a sign on its door and posted an announcement on its Facebook page, which was deactivated soon after.
The Facebook post, captured by the Livingston Parish News before BRQ Denham Spring's Facebook account was closed, said: "We regret to inform you that on Monday, August 12, 2019 BRQ Denham Springs closed its doors. We truly appreciate the wonderful people of Denham Springs and Livingston Parish that welcomed us into their community. While this was an incredibly difficult decision to make, we are able to transition as many staff as we could to the Jefferson location and secure positions and interviews for others at various establishments."
According to a former employee, BRQ sent an email to staff at 9:46 p.m. Monday to tell them of the restaurant's closing. The employee, Stacy Wayne Durham, posted the email publicly to Facebook.
"We truly appreciate all of your dedication and hard work. While this was an incredibly difficult decision to make, there are new opportunities being presented that our restaurant group cannot pass up. All employees are to pick up their last check at the BRQ Jefferson location. Again we want to thank all of you for supporting our vision," the email said.
Durham said he started with the restaurant in January, but was preparing to start a new job and had just given his two weeks notice.
"We had schedules for this week and everything," Durham said. He added that he was aware of only one Denham Springs employee so far being offered a position at the Jefferson Highway location.
BRQ owner and chef Justin Ferguson could not yet be reached for comment.
The Denham Springs location of BRQ opened in September at 240 Range Blvd. The restaurant was the second location for the popular barbecue restaurant on Jefferson Highway.