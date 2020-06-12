For a special occasion — like it's Friday!!! — make this scrumptious Coconut Cream Pie from scratch.
Well, almost scratch — we're going for a store-bought, ready-to-bake pie crust.
This homemade pie has a traditional custard filling with coconut, and a frothy, browned meringue on top.
If you don't like baked meringue, whipped cream would be just as delicious.
Coconut Cream Pie
Makes 1 ( 9-inch) pie. Recipe is from Corinne Cook.
1 (9-inch) pie crust, baked and cooled
Coconut cream filling:
⅔ cup sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
Small pinch of salt
2 cups milk
3 large eggs, (separate whites from yolks and place in separate bowls)
1½ tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
¾ cup grated coconut
¼ cup grated coconut for topping (optional)
Meringue:
3 egg whites at room temperature
¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
6 tablespoons sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
For pie filling:
1. In medium saucepan, combine sugar, cornstarch and salt.
2. Gradually stir in milk and mix well. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and comes to a boil. Boil for about 1½ minutes more, then remove from heat.
3. With a fork, beat egg yolks until well blended. Slowly stir about 1 cup of the hot mixture into the beaten egg yolks; then add it back to the hot mixture. Cook, while constantly stirring, another 1 or 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat.
4. Stir in butter, vanilla and ¾ cup grated coconut. Pour into baked and cooled pie shell.
Meringue:
1. With a mixer, beat egg whites and cream of tartar together until frothy. Gradually add sugar a little at a time. Beat until stiff and glossy and sugar is dissolved. Beat in vanilla.
2. Drop by spoonfuls onto pie and spread meringue to meet edges of crust to prevent shrinking and weeping. Make swirls or dab spoon on top of meringue to make points. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup coconut (optional).
3. Bake in preheated 400 F oven until lightly browned, about 7-9 minutes.
Corinne Cook’s cookbook, "Extra! Extra! Read MORE About It!," is available at Barnes & Noble or by calling (225) 293-9770.