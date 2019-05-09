Owner of Owens Grocery wins Pioneer Award
Cynthia Green, the owner-operator of Owens Grocery and Market, will receive high recognition from the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival during this year's event. The festival's Pioneer Award is for "outstanding contribution to the Soul Food industry."
Owens Grocery and Market, 2444 Balis Drive, was founded in 1938 by David and Emma Owens, Green's parents. In 1979, Green and her family took over the business when her parents retired. "Over the years, the store has evolved into a deli known for its homestyle breakfasts and lunches," the festival said in a statement, acknowledging the family's community service work in the Valley Park area by serving hot meals to the elderly and needy families.
The second annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival will take place Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, at North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge. The Pioneer Award presentation will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the Galvez Plaza Crest Stage.
The festival is also looking for entries to its Soul Food Cooking Competition. For more information, call (225) 802-9681 or go online to brsoulfoodfest.com.
New oyster house opening on Perkins
The Baton Rouge version of a popular Gulf Coast seafood restaurant is set to open around August or September in a new shopping center under construction near Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Southern Pearl Oyster House will anchor the development at the corner of Perkins and Hyacinth Avenue. Southern Pearl is the Baton Rouge version of the popular Biloxi, Mississippi, seafood chain Half Shell Oyster House. The name was changed for the local restaurant to avoid confusion with On the Half Shell, a longtime Prairieville oyster bar.
“Everything will be the same as the other locations except for the name,” said Kevin Fish, one of the owners of the restaurant chain’s parent company, Gulf Coast Restaurant Group.
That means a menu heavy on Gulf seafood dishes, such as boiled Royal Reds, grilled redfish and fried oyster po-boys. But true to its name, Southern Pearl will offer traditional Southern dishes such as shrimp and grits, turnip greens and fried okra.
The chain has 11 locations in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, including restaurants in Lafayette and Covington. Fish said Gulf Coast Restaurant Group had been trying to get into the Baton Rouge market for four years, before the other Louisiana locations ever opened.
Brew-Bacher's expanding to Acadiana
Brew-Bacher's Grill is opening a new location in Abbeville, the Baton Rouge burger and po-boy restaurant said Sunday on Facebook. Construction is already underway, but an opening date hasn't been set.
This is the first Brew-Bacher's location outside the Baton Rouge metro area; the chain has three locations in Baton Rouge and another in Gonzales. Updates can be found on facebook.com/brewbachers.
New location for Lit Pizza set in Brusly
Baton Rouge-based Lit Pizza keeps on growing. The chain announced Monday that it will open a new location in Brusly, next to the Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar at 437 Oak Plaza Blvd. The location is expected to open in the fall. More information and updates can be found at facebook.com/litpizza.br.
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Sent it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.