TESTED RECIPE
Sous Vide Filets
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Brenton Day.
4 beef filets, (1-inch or thicker)
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon cracked black pepper
1. Heat a large pot of water to 140 F with an immersion circulator or on the stovetop with a digital thermometer, adjusting occasionally to maintain temperature.
2. Season steaks on all sides with salt and pepper. Place each separately in a sealable plastic bag.
3. Slowly lower bags into the water, letting the water press air through the tops of the bags. Seal completely.
4. Cook 2 hours for steaks done medium. Let steaks rest in the bags for 10 minutes.
5. Pat steaks dry. Sear on a hot grill for 1 minute on each side.
TESTED RECIPE
Sous Vide Herbed Potatoes
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa Day.
1½ pounds small red potatoes, quartered
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
1 teaspoon thyme leaves
1 teaspoon rosemary leaves
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
4 cloves garlic
1 shallot, sliced
1. Heat a large pot of water to 194 F with an immersion circulator or on the stovetop with a digital thermometer, adjusting occasionally to maintain temperature.
2. Place ingredients in a gallon-size zip-top freezer bag. Toss to coat potatoes.
3. In a separate bag, place 3 heavy spoons as weights. Place the potato bag inside this one, so that the spoons don’t touch the food.
4. Slowly lower the double bag into the water, letting the pressure of the water press the air through the top of the bags. Seal completely.
5. Cook 40 to 50 minutes. Serve warm with fresh herbs or refrigerate until ready to serve.