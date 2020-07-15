TESTED RECIPE
Blueberry Peach Sorbet
Makes 5 cups sorbet. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
⅛ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 cups blueberries (1 pint)
2 cups peaches, peeled and sliced (3 peaches)
¼ cup fresh mint leaves
1. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, combine sugar and water and cook, stirring, until sugar dissolves (about 5 minutes).
2. Remove from heat. Stir in salt and lemon juice.
3. Place blueberries and peach slices in a blender or food processor. Top with mint leaves.
4. Puree the fruit until smooth while pouring in the syrup mixture.
5. Strain puree to remove most of the blueberry seeds.
6. Allow sorbet to cool uncovered before sealing in an airtight container then freezing.
7. Freeze for at least two hours or overnight before serving.
Market Pork Chops
Makes 4 servings. Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
4 pork chops, bone in
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning blend
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 small onion, sliced
2 cups mushrooms
1 cup pork or chicken broth
2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
1 tablespoon fresh oregano
2 large sweet peppers, cut into strips
1. Heat oven to 275 F.
2. Pat chops dry then season with salt, pepper and Italian seasoning blend.
3. In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat olive oil and brown chops about 3 minutes per side. Drain on a plate lined with paper towels.
4. In the same pot, saute garlic, onion and mushrooms until tender.
5. Add broth and bring to a simmer. Add tomatoes and fresh oregano.
6. Remove from heat. Place chops on top of vegetables. Place pepper strips on top.
7. Cover pot, place in oven and bake for 2-3 hours (depending on thickness of pork chops) until tender. Serve immediately.