Raising Cane’s is celebrating Mardi Gras, as well as its award-winning Cane’s Sauce.
Local Raising Cane’s Restaurants are selling limited edition doubloons redeemable for Free Raising Cane’s Sauce. All proceeds from the doubloons will be donated to Karnival Krewe de Louisiane, which benefits Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
“Free Sauce” Doubloons are available at all Greater Baton Rouge area locations, including the Zachary, Gonzalez, Prairieville, Central and Denham Springs restaurants and are redeemable for one Free Raising Cane’s Sauce per purchase through Mardi Gras day.
Raising Cane’s is celebrating its signature sauce being named the No. 1 Most Craveable Sauce. Technomic asked consumers which sauce or condiment they find most craveable. Cane’s Sauce was voted No. 1, with a 20-point lead over second place.
