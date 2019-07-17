TESTED RECIPE
Chicken Cheddar Pasta
Makes 8 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 tablespoon butter
1 small onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 cup heavy cream
½ cup milk
½ cup chicken broth
8 ounces cream cheese
2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese
3 strips cooked bacon
3 cups cooked chicken, deboned
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 pound pasta, any shape
1 tablespoon thyme leaves
1 tablespoon parsley
1. In a Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and bell pepper. Saute until tender.
2. Stir in cream, milk and chicken broth.
3. Add cream cheese and white cheddar. Stir until melted and creamy.
4. Add chicken and bacon. Season with salt and pepper.
5. In a large pot of water, boil pasta until just tender, al dente. Drain completely.
6. Add cooked pasta to chicken and cheese mixture.
7. Sprinkle in thyme and parsley. Serve hot.
TESTED RECIPE
Baked Figs
Makes 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 cups fresh figs
1 tablespoon brown sugar
½ teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon vanilla bean
1 pinch of salt
1 tablespoon honey
1 cup fresh whipped cream or yogurt
1. Heat oven to 375 F.
2. Cut figs in half lengthwise and place on a shallow baking pan.
3. In a small bowl, mix together, brown sugar, nutmeg, vanilla bean and pinch of salt.
4. Sprinkle brown sugar mixture on fig slices.
5. Bake for 10-12 minutes.
6. Cool for 10-15 minutes and serve drizzled with honey and topped with whipped cream or yogurt.