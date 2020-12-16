When you think of holiday sweet treats, mint and peppermint immediately come to mind.
And chocolate. Always chocolate.
But according to Zippia, Louisianans prefer pudding as part of their holiday meal traditions. Which makes sense, when thinking about it, because chances are it's banana pudding being served up on Louisiana tables.
Travel + Leisure has published a a state-by-state map by Zippia, a career builder website, which used Google search data to create an overview of Americans’ favorite holiday treats.
Check it out here: travelandleisure.com/holiday-travel/christmas-travel/this-map-shows-every-states-favorite-christmas-treat?